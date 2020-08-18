Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) stock Plunged by -0.42% yesterday

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) is -30.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $25.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.52% lower than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.51, the stock is -0.99% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -10.39% off its SMA200. SUM registered -12.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.19.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.56%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.38 and Fwd P/E is 18.76. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.84% and -34.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $677.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in Summit Materials Inc. (SUM), with 641.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 109.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.11M, and float is at 113.52M with Short Float at 8.58%. Institutions hold 109.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 13.67 million shares valued at $219.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the SUM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.58 million shares valued at $158.66 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.68 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $130.23 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 7.03 million with a market value of $105.45 million.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benedict Anne Lee. SEC filings show that Benedict Anne Lee sold 6,593 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $14.75 per share for a total of $97247.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11864.0 shares.

Summit Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Harris Brian James (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $23.75 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Benedict Anne Lee disposed off 3,011 shares at an average price of $23.20 for $69869.0. The insider now directly holds 8,698 shares of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM).

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 21.44% up over the past 12 months. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is -26.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.57% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.