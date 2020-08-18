TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) picks momentum as shares rise 3.36%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -26.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $18.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is 5.27% and 8.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -8.77% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -9.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.56.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.42%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6883 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.86% and -31.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $677.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

440 institutions hold shares in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), with 950.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 105.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.13M, and float is at 218.01M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 105.08% of the Float.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -52.73% down over the past 12 months. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 31.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.12% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.