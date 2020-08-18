The incline in Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is 74.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.37 and a high of $19.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.31, the stock is 9.00% and 19.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 63.69% off its SMA200. LPRO registered 84.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.45.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.71%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $87.68M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 921.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.10. Distance from 52-week low is 106.08% and -3.11% from its 52-week high.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Lending Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $26.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.85M, and float is at 47.26M with Short Float at 10.45%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.