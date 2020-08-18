These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is 137.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $14.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The KALA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.15% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.30, the stock is -0.59% and -13.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock 16.53% off its SMA200. KALA registered 118.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.54.

The stock witnessed a -20.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.52%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $501.21M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 187.04% and -36.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.40%).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $1.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA), with 547.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 67.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.70M, and float is at 55.26M with Short Float at 9.79%. Institutions hold 67.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.87 million shares valued at $95.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.40% of the KALA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.4 million shares valued at $47.49 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.68 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $49.17 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $25.96 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bazemore Todd, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bazemore Todd bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.75 per share for a total of $57500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Grunberg Gregory (Director) bought a total of 2,534,854 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $7.89 per share for $20.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.53 million shares of the KALA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Shah Rajeev M. (Director) acquired 6,337,135 shares at an average price of $7.89 for $50.0 million. The insider now directly holds 10,874,613 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -27.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.07% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.46.