Things appear to be looking up for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is 135.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.60 and a high of $98.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $85.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.14%.

Currently trading at $89.18, the stock is 2.49% and 5.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing 4.87% at the moment leaves the stock 69.71% off its SMA200. PDD registered 256.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.74.

The stock witnessed a 8.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.19%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 5828 employees, a market worth around $111.59B and $4.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 173.84. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 277.88% and -9.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 67.00% in year-over-year returns.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

377 institutions hold shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), with 14.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 28.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.16B, and float is at 670.26M with Short Float at 5.71%. Institutions hold 28.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 25.78 million shares valued at $2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 30.12% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.96 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 23.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 14.25 million shares representing 16.64% and valued at over $1.22 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 13.44% of the shares totaling 11.5 million with a market value of $414.37 million.