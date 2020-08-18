This Indicator Is Supporting CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) is -28.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $8.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLPS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 53.79% and 63.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 12.50% at the moment leaves the stock 47.31% off its SMA200. CLPS registered -32.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5274 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3085.

The stock witnessed a 38.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.45%, and is 44.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.71% over the week and 12.51% over the month.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has around 2085 employees, a market worth around $42.70M and $76.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.88. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -54.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.30%).

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -231.80% this year.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), with 10.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.81% while institutional investors hold 9.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.15M, and float is at 2.61M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 2.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 30816.0 shares valued at $66562.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.22% of the CLPS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 11218.0 shares valued at $24230.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 10563.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $22816.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 9142.0 with a market value of $19746.0.