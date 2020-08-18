Top attractive stock of the week – APi Group Corporation (APG)

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is 39.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The APG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.06% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.19, the stock is 8.55% and 16.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 43.15% off its SMA200. APG registered 52.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4,348.81.

The stock witnessed a 13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.90%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

APi Group Corporation (APG) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $4.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.55. Distance from 52-week low is 253.26% and -1.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

APi Group Corporation (APG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APi Group Corporation (APG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APi Group Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

APi Group Corporation (APG) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in APi Group Corporation (APG), with 29.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.12% while institutional investors hold 51.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.00M, and float is at 138.59M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 42.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 33.33 million shares valued at $405.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.69% of the APG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.65 million shares valued at $153.66 million to account for 7.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Permian Investment Partners, Lp which holds 8.78 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $106.66 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 8.7 million with a market value of $105.69 million.

APi Group Corporation (APG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at APi Group Corporation (APG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Becker Russell A., the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Becker Russell A. bought 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $14.29 per share for a total of $30009.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2100.0 shares.

APi Group Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Chepey Julius (CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $12.10 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the APG stock.