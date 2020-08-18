What should you know before buying stock in Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 86.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $57.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.15% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.88% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.63% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.78, the stock is 25.07% and 31.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 14.92% at the moment leaves the stock 61.65% off its SMA200. NTRA registered 122.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.94.

The stock witnessed a 30.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.69%, and is 22.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 1039 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $341.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.14% and 8.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.40%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $87.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in Natera Inc. (NTRA), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.11% while institutional investors hold 97.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.07M, and float is at 75.96M with Short Float at 7.95%. Institutions hold 93.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.94 million shares valued at $345.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the NTRA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.2 million shares valued at $259.33 million to account for 6.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 3.61 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $179.79 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $161.86 million.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baynes Roy D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Baynes Roy D. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $53.47 per share for a total of $69513.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Chapman Steven Leonard (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 61,565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $55.00 per share for $3.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14073.0 shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Brophy Michael Burkes (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,626 shares at an average price of $49.03 for $79723.0. The insider now directly holds 44,145 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -1.61% down over the past 12 months. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 70.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.98% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.38.