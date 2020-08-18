Which institution holds the most shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is -26.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $24.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $17.70, the stock is -1.11% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.54% off its SMA200. UNVR registered -5.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a -0.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.26%, and is -3.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $8.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 632.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.56% and -28.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $2.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 116.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.90M, and float is at 154.06M with Short Float at 4.55%. Institutions hold 114.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 15.84 million shares valued at $169.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.37% of the UNVR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 15.35 million shares valued at $258.85 million to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 14.81 million shares representing 8.76% and valued at over $158.71 million, while First Pacific Advisors, LP holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 9.52 million with a market value of $160.44 million.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pappas Christopher D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pappas Christopher D bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that ALEXOS NICHOLAS W (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $13.33 per share for $3.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Pappas Christopher D (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $13.61 for $95270.0. The insider now directly holds 97,088 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) that is trading 28.19% up over the past 12 months. Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) is -15.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.43% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.