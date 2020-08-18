Who are the Institutional Holders in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is 22.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.22 and a high of $17.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.47 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -2.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is -9.08% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 12.32% off its SMA200. TME registered 4.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.80.

The stock witnessed a -9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.40%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3610 employees, a market worth around $24.69B and $3.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.99 and Fwd P/E is 26.82. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.75% and -20.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with 85.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 39.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 635.93M with Short Float at 5.67%. Institutions hold 37.81% of the Float.