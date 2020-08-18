Who is the Top Investor In Tricida Inc. (TCDA)?

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is -62.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.91 and a high of $44.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.98% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 40.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is 6.73% and -29.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -49.82% off its SMA200. TCDA registered -56.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.20.

The stock witnessed a -9.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.23%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.96% and -66.21% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricida Inc. (TCDA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.22.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.40% this year.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in Tricida Inc. (TCDA), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.90% while institutional investors hold 103.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.96M, and float is at 48.66M with Short Float at 9.04%. Institutions hold 100.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.61 million shares valued at $264.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.21% of the TCDA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.81 million shares valued at $132.14 million to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.71 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $101.82 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $87.81 million.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLAERNER GERRIT, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that KLAERNER GERRIT sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $26.33 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25323.0 shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that KLAERNER GERRIT (President and CEO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $27.15 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, KLAERNER GERRIT (President and CEO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.97 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 29,323 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).