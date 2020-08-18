Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -34.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.94 and a high of $45.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $30.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.77% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -47.5% lower than the price target low of $15.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.29, the stock is 0.55% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -15.51% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -37.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.34.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.78%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 34.83 and Fwd P/E is 37.17. Distance from 52-week low is 79.98% and -48.35% from its 52-week high.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $50.3M over the same period.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), with 780.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 111.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.14M, and float is at 59.01M with Short Float at 13.97%. Institutions hold 111.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 9.26 million shares valued at $184.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.66% of the GOOS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.43 million shares valued at $102.69 million to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec which holds 4.13 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $82.05 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 3.66 million with a market value of $72.79 million.