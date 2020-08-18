Why has Premier Inc. (PINC) dropped -5.20% in last trading?

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is -2.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.11 and a high of $39.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The PINC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.3% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -13.32% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.13, the stock is 0.97% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 3.62% off its SMA200. PINC registered -3.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.59.

The stock witnessed a 9.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.89%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Premier Inc. (PINC) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.11. Distance from 52-week low is 29.56% and -11.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.20%).

Premier Inc. (PINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Inc. (PINC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $314.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Premier Inc. (PINC), with 897.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 102.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.79M, and float is at 70.59M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 100.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.31 million shares valued at $206.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.81% of the PINC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 6.04 million shares valued at $206.95 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are River Road Asset Management, LLC which holds 5.51 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $189.02 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 3.83 million with a market value of $131.13 million.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Premier Inc. (PINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Leigh, the company’s President – Perf. Services. SEC filings show that Anderson Leigh sold 10,257 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $37.12 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24048.0 shares.

Premier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that McKasson Craig S. (CAO & CFO) sold a total of 84,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $37.61 per share for $3.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, McKasson Craig S. (CAO & CFO) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $37.00 for $7400.0. The insider now directly holds 114,771 shares of Premier Inc. (PINC).

Premier Inc. (PINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) that is trading -3.58% down over the past 12 months. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is -2.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.11% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.16.