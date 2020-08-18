Why Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Are Going Crazy

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) is 27.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $10.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGTC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.73% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.87, the stock is 4.49% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 25.88% off its SMA200. AGTC registered 92.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.81.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.73%, and is 4.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $144.31M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 156.33% and -43.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -93.90% year-over-year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), with 240.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 48.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.27M, and float is at 19.89M with Short Float at 13.88%. Institutions hold 48.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.6 million shares valued at $8.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.20% of the AGTC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 1.46 million shares valued at $8.07 million to account for 5.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.22 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $6.77 million, while DAFNA Capital Management, LLC holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $6.43 million.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krol Patrick Johan Hendrik, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Krol Patrick Johan Hendrik sold 81,162 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $5.24 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Krol Patrick Johan Hendrik (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $2.79 per share for $7098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.86 million shares of the AGTC stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading 15.56% up over the past 12 months. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) is 30.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.88% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.93.