Why should you buy stock in Sterling Bancorp (STL)?

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) is -39.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The STL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.23, the stock is 3.81% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -19.67% off its SMA200. STL registered -32.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.77.

The stock witnessed a 14.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.33%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) has around 1639 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.59% and -43.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sterling Bancorp (STL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sterling Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $219.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Top Institutional Holders

412 institutions hold shares in Sterling Bancorp (STL), with 3.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.69% while institutional investors hold 89.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.48M, and float is at 192.54M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 88.05% of the Float.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Sterling Bancorp (STL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEISEL THOMAS X, the company’s President, Corporate Banking. SEC filings show that GEISEL THOMAS X sold 7,927 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 30 at a price of $11.46 per share for a total of $90843.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27172.0 shares.

Sterling Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Nazemetz Patricia M (Director) bought a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $11.06 per share for $4977.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11282.0 shares of the STL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, O’Toole Richard L. (Director) acquired 5,001 shares at an average price of $9.59 for $47960.0. The insider now directly holds 53,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL).

Sterling Bancorp (STL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is trading -27.17% down over the past 12 months. OFG Bancorp (OFG) is -31.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.46% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.