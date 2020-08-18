Why TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is the topic of conversation today

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) is -26.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 1.60% and -4.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.77 million and changing 5.85% at the moment leaves the stock -27.61% off its SMA200. TCON registered -68.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1772.

The stock witnessed a -15.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.50%, and is -8.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 90.53% and -70.33% from its 52-week high.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON), with 238.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.80% while institutional investors hold 26.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.50M, and float is at 7.28M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 25.34% of the Float.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THEUER CHARLES, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that THEUER CHARLES bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $8250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91714.0 shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that THEUER CHARLES (President and CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $1.75 per share for $26250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86714.0 shares of the TCON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, THEUER CHARLES (President and CEO) acquired 9,895 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $18801.0. The insider now directly holds 71,714 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON).