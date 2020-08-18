Why Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is 18.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.86 and a high of $11.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -67.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is 1.17% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 27.53% off its SMA200. UNIT registered 16.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

The stock witnessed a 7.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.71%, and is -7.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has around 899 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.63. Profit margin for the company is -65.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.38% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $259.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 89.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.48M, and float is at 183.70M with Short Float at 8.66%. Institutions hold 88.42% of the Float.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading -35.93% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.12% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.3.