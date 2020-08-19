A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) is 53.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCCL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.52% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.52% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 5.34% and 5.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing -20.43% at the moment leaves the stock 21.40% off its SMA200. CCCL registered 40.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7774 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6522.

The stock witnessed a 31.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.19%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.87% over the week and 12.28% over the month.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) has around 2041 employees, a market worth around $9.47M and $47.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.27% and -53.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL), with 2.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.76% while institutional investors hold 6.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.16M, and float is at 5.44M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 4.31% of the Float.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) that is -21.13% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -145.78% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 41980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.