A peek at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who has invested in It?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -27.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $73.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.01% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -53.59% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.54, the stock is 0.73% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 3.28% off its SMA200. ARWR registered 46.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.28.

The stock witnessed a -6.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.51%, and is 13.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $4.75B and $123.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.29% and -39.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $22.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.90% in year-over-year returns.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

374 institutions hold shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), with 2.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.76% while institutional investors hold 65.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.84M, and float is at 99.56M with Short Float at 9.88%. Institutions hold 63.91% of the Float.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anzalone Christopher Richard, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $41.35 per share for a total of $2.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.61 million shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 25 that Anzalone Christopher Richard (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 25 and was made at $38.81 per share for $3.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.61 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, De Backer Marianne (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $31.33 for $15665.0. The insider now directly holds 16,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -21.84% down over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 22.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.63% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.33.