Analysts suggest Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) could spike -2.08% in a year

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is 65.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $12.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The MITK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -27.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.76, the stock is 19.95% and 27.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 45.46% off its SMA200. MITK registered 32.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.09.

The stock witnessed a 33.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.25%, and is 9.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $481.08M and $95.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.61 and Fwd P/E is 20.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.49% and 0.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitek Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $27.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.50% while institutional investors hold 71.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.48M, and float is at 39.86M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 69.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.42 million shares valued at $19.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.87% of the MITK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Legal & General Group PLC with 2.13 million shares valued at $16.76 million to account for 5.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.06 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $16.24 million, while Toronado Partners, LLC holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $14.98 million.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVISON JEFFREY C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that DAVISON JEFFREY C sold 11,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $9.85 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Mitek Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Gray Jason (GC, Secretary & Admin Officer) sold a total of 7,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $9.26 per share for $67015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the MITK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Ritter Stephen (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 11,616 shares at an average price of $9.13 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 163,077 shares of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 24.12% up over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -31.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.98% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.