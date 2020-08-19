Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AYTU Stock Is Going Next

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is 42.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is -5.30% and -7.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -5.76% at the moment leaves the stock 10.37% off its SMA200. AYTU registered 4.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3809 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3309.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.32%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $167.12M and $14.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 290.81% and -56.19% from its 52-week high.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aytu BioScience Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $11.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 228.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 555.40% in year-over-year returns.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), with 7.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.24% while institutional investors hold 12.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.62M, and float is at 116.08M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 12.01% of the Float.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times.