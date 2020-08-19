B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Track to Reach $3.5 in a Year

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is 79.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is -1.68% and 10.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.13 million and changing -6.55% at the moment leaves the stock 44.61% off its SMA200. BTG registered 100.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.02.

The stock witnessed a 16.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.50%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.43 and Fwd P/E is 34.19. Distance from 52-week low is 210.65% and -11.13% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $204.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in B2Gold Corp. (BTG), with 8.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 78.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.04B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 78.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 109.84 million shares valued at $624.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the BTG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 106.96 million shares valued at $608.61 million to account for 10.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 43.75 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $248.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 29.99 million with a market value of $170.62 million.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 339.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.22% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.