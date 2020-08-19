Check out this: MICT Inc. (MICT) is on the verge of a huge rally

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) is 293.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The MICT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is 52.08% and 118.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.68 million and changing 45.71% at the moment leaves the stock 286.48% off its SMA200. MICT registered 483.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 234.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.49.

The stock witnessed a 41.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.61%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.28% over the week and 16.03% over the month.

MICT Inc. (MICT) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $40.85M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1242.11% and 18.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.30%).

MICT Inc. (MICT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MICT Inc. (MICT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MICT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.80% this year.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in MICT Inc. (MICT), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.76% while institutional investors hold 32.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.09M, and float is at 2.71M with Short Float at 8.01%. Institutions hold 24.02% of the Float.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at MICT Inc. (MICT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.