Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is 7.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMCM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.76 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.98% higher than the price target low of $10.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -2.79% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 23.85% off its SMA200. CMCM registered 38.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2977 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4983.

The stock witnessed a -4.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.90%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) has around 2209 employees, a market worth around $328.95M and $436.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.51 and Fwd P/E is 32.22. Distance from 52-week low is 111.97% and -22.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.70%).

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $75.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), with 23.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.03% while institutional investors hold 22.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.82M, and float is at 33.87M with Short Float at 4.92%. Institutions hold 18.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 1.22 million shares valued at $2.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.15% of the CMCM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.16 million shares valued at $1.99 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.98 million shares representing 2.55% and valued at over $1.69 million, while Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $1.39 million.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 28.58% up over the past 12 months. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is 28.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.58% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.