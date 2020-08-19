Dissecting Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) is -15.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $17.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.94% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.77% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.06, the stock is -32.62% and -34.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -30.31% at the moment leaves the stock -34.35% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.80.

The stock witnessed a -19.25% loss in the last 1 month and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -17.64% and -48.58% from its 52-week high.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.48.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.90% this year.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.30M, and float is at 52.46M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Sean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murphy Sean bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Lloyd Marcea Bland (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the PSTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Hirsch David (Director) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,714,245 shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX).