Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE: DSE) is -87.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The DSE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 6.88% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.16 million and changing 8.77% at the moment leaves the stock -72.69% off its SMA200. DSE registered -89.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4950 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0076.

The stock witnessed a -13.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.81%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 152.95% and -89.65% from its 52-week high.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) Analyst Forecasts

.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE), with institutional investors hold 32.78% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 32.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with over 1.16 million shares valued at $0.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.44% of the DSE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Guggenheim Capital, LLC with 0.55 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CSS LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $72890.0.