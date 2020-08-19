Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -12.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $32.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $26.08, the stock is 9.36% and 13.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 4.07% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -11.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.59.

The stock witnessed a 8.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.15%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 5760 employees, a market worth around $9.78B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.85. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.92% and -20.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $869.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

569 institutions hold shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 98.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 413.20M, and float is at 324.68M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 98.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 45.88 million shares valued at $984.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.50% of the ELAN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.13 million shares valued at $796.34 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 34.23 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $734.15 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 8.38% of the shares totaling 33.43 million with a market value of $717.12 million.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARCIA ART A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARCIA ART A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $24.76 per share for a total of $49520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9055.0 shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that YOUNG TODD S. bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $23.91 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, HOOVER R DAVID (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $21.97 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).