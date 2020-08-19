Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is 47.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $13.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $14.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.04% off the consensus price target high of $17.17 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.84, the stock is -0.74% and 12.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 37.96% off its SMA200. EGO registered 37.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.00.

The stock witnessed a 5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.85%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has around 2756 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $824.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 15.35. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.39% and -10.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eldorado Gold Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $112.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), with 345.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 59.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.13M, and float is at 172.81M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 59.86% of the Float.