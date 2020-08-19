Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) turns bullish with gain of 0.18 points

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) is -6.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.48 and a high of $44.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.82% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.15% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.59, the stock is -7.31% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. HCAT registered -23.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.41.

The stock witnessed a -9.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.28%, and is -7.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $171.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.44% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Health Catalyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $44.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -295.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), with 4.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.71% while institutional investors hold 63.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.13M, and float is at 36.56M with Short Float at 19.10%. Institutions hold 57.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Norwest Venture Partners XI, LP with over 2.35 million shares valued at $68.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.92% of the HCAT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP with 2.35 million shares valued at $68.61 million to account for 5.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.06 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $60.18 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $54.35 million.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

A total of 146 insider transactions have happened at Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanders Dale, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Sanders Dale sold 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $35.52 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Health Catalyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Horstmeier Paul (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $35.51 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81254.0 shares of the HCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Llewelyn Linda (Chief People Officer) disposed off 2,242 shares at an average price of $35.46 for $79504.0. The insider now directly holds 25,377 shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT).