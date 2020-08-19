Here are the top Institutional holders of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) shares

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) is 78.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $24.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRAF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $18.22, the stock is 14.98% and 20.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 59.34% off its SMA200. GRAF registered 82.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.03.

The stock witnessed a 1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.04%, and is 9.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.60% and -25.17% from its 52-week high.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -439.60% this year.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.86% while institutional investors hold 102.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.47M, and float is at 15.76M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 96.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.88 million shares valued at $39.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.13% of the GRAF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 2.52 million shares valued at $25.68 million to account for 14.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omni Partners LLP which holds 2.36 million shares representing 13.43% and valued at over $23.97 million, while Fort Baker Capital Management LP holds 10.28% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $18.34 million.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 3,181,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $17.72 per share for a total of $56.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.