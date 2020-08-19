Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is 41.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMBI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -69.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is 55.98% and 79.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing 20.07% at the moment leaves the stock 93.20% off its SMA200. IMBI registered 35.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.99.

The stock witnessed a 65.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 185.79%, and is 14.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has around 862 employees, a market worth around $51.91M and $466.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 400.74% and -7.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.80%).

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iMedia Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $111.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.00% year-over-year.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.65% while institutional investors hold 18.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.29M, and float is at 6.81M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 12.85% of the Float.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lalo Eyal, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lalo Eyal bought 691,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

iMedia Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Friedman Michael (Director) bought a total of 651,444 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $2.06 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the IMBI stock.