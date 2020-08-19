iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock Plunged by -0.73% yesterday

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -8.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $19.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $146.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.18% off the consensus price target high of $216.84 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 80.34% higher than the price target low of $97.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.13, the stock is -11.11% and -13.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -6.83% off its SMA200. IQ registered 12.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.47.

The stock witnessed a -13.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.13%, and is -14.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8889 employees, a market worth around $15.91B and $4.27B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.84% and -30.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

369 institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 18.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 60.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 825.83M, and float is at 211.28M with Short Float at 14.12%. Institutions hold 58.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares valued at $831.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 19.41 million shares valued at $450.02 million to account for 0.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 11.13 million shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $198.07 million, while Schroder Investment Management Group holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 11.06 million with a market value of $256.57 million.