Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.58% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is 96.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.58% off the consensus price target high of $13.46 offered by analysts, but current levels are -31.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.21, the stock is 2.84% and 18.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.19 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 57.29% off its SMA200. KGC registered 94.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.47.

The stock witnessed a 18.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.91%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $11.83B and $3.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.57. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.60% and -9.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.10% in year-over-year returns.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

520 institutions hold shares in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), with 3.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 69.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 69.65% of the Float.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 339.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.9% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.