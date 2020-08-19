Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is 13.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.44 and a high of $96.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The LITE stock was last observed hovering at around $90.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.13%.

Currently trading at $87.17, the stock is -3.71% and 4.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 11.97% off its SMA200. LITE registered 54.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.54.

The stock witnessed a 7.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.72%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has around 5161 employees, a market worth around $6.88B and $1.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.55 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.95% and -9.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Analyst Forecasts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.47 with sales reaching $443.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Top Institutional Holders

523 institutions hold shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), with 355.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 97.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.80M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 9.35%. Institutions hold 96.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.31 million shares valued at $839.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.77% of the LITE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.06 million shares valued at $575.23 million to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.69 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $544.38 million, while Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 4.88 million with a market value of $397.33 million.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COVERT HAROLD L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COVERT HAROLD L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $91.60 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14064.0 shares.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that THOMAS SAMUEL F (Director) sold a total of 12,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $91.79 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14337.0 shares of the LITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Ali Wajid (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,808 shares at an average price of $91.82 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 97,209 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE).

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -35.62% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.72% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.89.