Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is -9.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $4.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is 9.19% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 7.41% at the moment leaves the stock 56.32% off its SMA200. MREO registered -15.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9607 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9784.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.00%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 362.32% and -25.28% from its 52-week high.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), with 451.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 15.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.74M, and float is at 22.02M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 15.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boxer Capital, LLC with over 4.03 million shares valued at $12.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.53% of the MREO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vivo Capital, LLC with 0.78 million shares valued at $2.38 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 0.49 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $1.5 million, while Verition Fund Management, LLC holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.21 million.