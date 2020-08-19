OKE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Now

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -61.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $78.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.14% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.08, the stock is -3.80% and -10.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.42 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -42.77% off its SMA200. OKE registered -58.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.17.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.37%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2882 employees, a market worth around $12.58B and $8.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 10.70. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.92% and -64.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

ONEOK Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $2.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

1,166 institutions hold shares in ONEOK Inc. (OKE), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 76.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 444.20M, and float is at 441.13M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 75.92% of the Float.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DERKSEN BRIAN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DERKSEN BRIAN L bought 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $22.70 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13800.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that SPEARS MARY M (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $21.39 per share for $42770.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5115.0 shares of the OKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, PARKER GARY DAVID (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $16.50 for $41252.0. The insider now directly holds 36,998 shares of ONEOK Inc. (OKE).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -5.02% down over the past 12 months. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -5.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.4% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.