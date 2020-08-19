Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -58.40% Change This Year

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is -58.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $22.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -7.63% and -14.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -38.51% off its SMA200. PAA registered -64.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

The stock witnessed a -5.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.00%, and is -8.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $28.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.67% and -67.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Analyst Forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $5.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.90% in year-over-year returns.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Top Institutional Holders

436 institutions hold shares in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), with 285.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.28% while institutional investors hold 85.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 473.43M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 51.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 43.43 million shares valued at $383.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.97% of the PAA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC with 34.48 million shares valued at $182.05 million to account for 4.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 26.54 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $234.59 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 21.26 million with a market value of $112.25 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chiang Willie CW, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Chiang Willie CW bought 45,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Goebel Jeremy L. (EVP – Commercial) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $6.66 per share for $19990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, PEFANIS HARRY N (President & CCO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $6.96 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 650,194 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -46.80% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 29.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.99% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.