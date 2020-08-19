Positives for Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) as stock gains in recent trading

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is -16.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $34.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.57% off the consensus price target high of $34.41 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.57% higher than the price target low of $34.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is 7.34% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 14.02% at the moment leaves the stock -20.69% off its SMA200. TEDU registered 43.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7275 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7253.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.97%, and is -16.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) has around 11833 employees, a market worth around $93.64M and $295.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.08% and -65.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (339.60%).

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tarena International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $58.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), with 10.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.94% while institutional investors hold 38.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.39M, and float is at 37.22M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 30.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.68 million shares valued at $10.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.45% of the TEDU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.88 million shares valued at $3.35 million to account for 1.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.38 million shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $0.59 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.21 million.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 34.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.4% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.