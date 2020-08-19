PVH Corp. (PVH) down -48.02% since start of the year

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is -48.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.40 and a high of $108.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The PVH stock was last observed hovering at around $54.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.16% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.87% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -47.14% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.50, the stock is 0.27% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -5.78% at the moment leaves the stock -23.71% off its SMA200. PVH registered -22.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.12.

The stock witnessed a 11.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.89%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

PVH Corp. (PVH) has around 21500 employees, a market worth around $3.76B and $8.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.34% and -52.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

PVH Corp. (PVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PVH Corp. (PVH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PVH Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.52 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.70% in year-over-year returns.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Top Institutional Holders

650 institutions hold shares in PVH Corp. (PVH), with 787.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 109.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.40M, and float is at 70.36M with Short Float at 6.52%. Institutions hold 108.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.56 million shares valued at $507.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.87% of the PVH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.39 million shares valued at $315.85 million to account for 11.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 6.1 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $292.89 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.88% of the shares totaling 5.59 million with a market value of $210.59 million.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at PVH Corp. (PVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NASELLA HENRY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NASELLA HENRY bought 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $80.37 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6250.0 shares.

PVH Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that CHIRICO EMANUEL (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 191 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $74.63 per share for $14254.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the PVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, CHIRICO EMANUEL (Chairman & CEO) acquired 133,155 shares at an average price of $74.99 for $9.99 million. The insider now directly holds 417,351 shares of PVH Corp. (PVH).

PVH Corp. (PVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading 16.30% up over the past 12 months. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -19.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.5% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.