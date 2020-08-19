QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is 27.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.00 and a high of $116.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $112.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $112.03, the stock is 7.98% and 17.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 31.36% off its SMA200. QCOM registered 53.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.12.

The stock witnessed a 21.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.33%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $126.20B and $20.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.43 and Fwd P/E is 17.58. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.16% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analyst Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $5.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.40% in year-over-year returns.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

2,131 institutions hold shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 80.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.13B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 79.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 98.32 million shares valued at $6.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the QCOM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 79.72 million shares valued at $5.39 billion to account for 7.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 51.33 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $4.68 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 47.33 million with a market value of $3.2 billion.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLEK ERIN L, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that POLEK ERIN L sold 54 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $107.42 per share for a total of $5801.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that Palkhiwala Akash J. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $102.42 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17790.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 219,131 shares at an average price of $93.66 for $20.52 million. The insider now directly holds 477,240 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 209.28% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 12.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.58% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.