The incline in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) is 85.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -38.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.80, the stock is 21.67% and 25.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 7.94% at the moment leaves the stock 73.72% off its SMA200. SYRS registered 15.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.77.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.88%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $592.84M and $6.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 223.94% and 6.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.20%).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $2.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 434.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 349.80% in year-over-year returns.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.05% while institutional investors hold 95.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.70M, and float is at 40.96M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 86.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.51 million shares valued at $90.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.60% of the SYRS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.62 million shares valued at $70.6 million to account for 14.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 4.72 million shares representing 10.32% and valued at over $50.37 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 10.30% of the shares totaling 4.71 million with a market value of $50.25 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Richard A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Young Richard A sold 5,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $11.85 per share for a total of $70982.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Olson Eric R (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,753 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $11.72 per share for $20538.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SYRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, AKKARAJU SRINIVAS (Director) disposed off 4,627 shares at an average price of $11.01 for $50966.0. The insider now directly holds 1,433,943 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 66.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.0% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.1.