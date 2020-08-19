Things appear to be looking up for Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT)

Edison Nation Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) is 82.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is -3.51% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -5.22% at the moment leaves the stock 43.59% off its SMA200. EDNT registered 75.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5040 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5593.

The stock witnessed a -9.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.18%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.75% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $35.02M and $17.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.36% and -33.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.90%).

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year.

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT), with 7.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.66% while institutional investors hold 78.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.18M, and float is at 4.27M with Short Float at 2.98%. Institutions hold 12.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 0.37 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.79% of the EDNT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20400.0 shares valued at $62220.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 19800.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $60390.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 15062.0 with a market value of $45939.0.

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.