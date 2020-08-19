This Indicator Is Supporting American International Group Inc. (AIG)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -41.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.07 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $29.54, the stock is -5.29% and -6.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -22.87% off its SMA200. AIG registered -44.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.99.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.31%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $25.58B and $48.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.88. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.82% and -49.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

American International Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $10.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

1,105 institutions hold shares in American International Group Inc. (AIG), with 835.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 95.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 866.97M, and float is at 860.74M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 95.68% of the Float.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JURGENSEN WILLIAM G bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35000.0 shares.

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -27.11% down over the past 12 months. Prudential plc (PUK) is 8.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.64% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.