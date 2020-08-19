Ventas Inc. (VTR) Is Down -28.85% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is -28.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.35 and a high of $75.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $40.72, the stock is 5.20% and 7.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -7.94% off its SMA200. VTR registered -43.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.99.

The stock witnessed a 13.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.34%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 516 employees, a market worth around $15.06B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.70 and Fwd P/E is 37.11. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.13% and -45.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

Ventas Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $943.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

998 institutions hold shares in Ventas Inc. (VTR), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 92.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 372.98M, and float is at 371.48M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 91.86% of the Float.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Probst Robert F, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Probst Robert F sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $42.20 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84240.0 shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 72,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $62.09 per share for $4.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the VTR stock.

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 16.39% up over the past 12 months. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is -66.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.22% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.