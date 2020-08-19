Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Volatility At 4.26%, Should You Add A Position?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 69.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.69 and a high of $24.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $23.91, the stock is 7.06% and 13.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.75 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 47.98% off its SMA200. VIPS registered 203.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.39.

The stock witnessed a 14.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.22%, and is 8.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 20442 employees, a market worth around $16.31B and $13.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.92% and -0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $3.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

499 institutions hold shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), with 56.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.40% while institutional investors hold 64.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 671.64M, and float is at 538.83M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 58.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.32 million shares valued at $424.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.57% of the VIPS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 17.85 million shares valued at $355.45 million to account for 3.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 15.41 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $306.8 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 15.37 million with a market value of $305.93 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 91.03% up over the past 12 months. JD.com Inc. (JD) is 114.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.54% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.11.