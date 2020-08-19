Which Institutions Own Shares In Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is 73.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.63 and a high of $13.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $16.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.19% off the consensus price target high of $20.30 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.13% lower than the price target low of $10.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.36, the stock is 11.22% and 18.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 56.48% off its SMA200. EQX registered 135.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.25.

The stock witnessed a 18.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.19%, and is 8.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 188.55% and 0.23% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), with 32.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.55% while institutional investors hold 25.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 241.05M, and float is at 213.28M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 22.12% of the Float.