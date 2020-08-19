Who are the Institutional Holders in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)?

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is -45.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $55.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The XEC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.24% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 5.9% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.23, the stock is 4.86% and 2.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. XEC registered -30.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.45.

The stock witnessed a 12.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.40%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has around 987 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.46. Distance from 52-week low is 132.35% and -48.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cimarex Energy Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $378.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Top Institutional Holders

550 institutions hold shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 101.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.88M, and float is at 97.50M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 99.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.02 million shares valued at $275.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the XEC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.08 million shares valued at $249.49 million to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.45 million shares representing 5.34% and valued at over $149.93 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $112.09 million.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JORDEN THOMAS E, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that JORDEN THOMAS E bought 10,971 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $16.58 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Abbott Gary R (Vice President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $16.13 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the XEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, JORDEN THOMAS E (CEO and President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.28 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 189,029 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -26.42% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.99% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.