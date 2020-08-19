Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) is -37.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $7.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $46.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.66% off the consensus price target high of $47.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 88.09% higher than the price target low of $45.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is 40.69% and 35.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.65 million and changing 30.60% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. ONE registered -41.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.52.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.39%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) has around 8588 employees, a market worth around $400.77M and $588.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.40 and Fwd P/E is 1.84. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.68% and -31.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $797.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 417.20% in year-over-year returns.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), with 11.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.01% while institutional investors hold 69.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.31M, and float is at 8.63M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 64.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.4 million shares valued at $29.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.40% of the ONE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Keenan Capital, LLC with 4.43 million shares valued at $17.41 million to account for 27.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Indus Capital Partners, LLC which holds 3.05 million shares representing 18.70% and valued at over $11.98 million, while Old Well Partners, LLC holds 9.10% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $5.83 million.