Why First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is the topic of conversation today

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is -40.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $17.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $9.62, the stock is 0.41% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -20.83% off its SMA200. FHN registered -36.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.23.

The stock witnessed a 7.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.41%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) has around 5017 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.69. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.43% and -44.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Horizon National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $794.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 68.10% in year-over-year returns.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

500 institutions hold shares in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), with 4.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 89.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 312.09M, and float is at 306.87M with Short Float at 5.87%. Institutions hold 87.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 33.83 million shares valued at $336.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.83% of the FHN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.53 million shares valued at $314.07 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 21.38 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $212.98 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 19.67 million with a market value of $195.95 million.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davidson Wendy P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davidson Wendy P bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $9.51 per share for a total of $28515.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18942.0 shares.

First Horizon National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that Emkes Mark A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $9.42 per share for $94200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87158.0 shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, NISWONGER SCOTT M (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $9.40 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 871,273 shares of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading -13.13% down over the past 12 months. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is -39.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -162.35% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 47.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.