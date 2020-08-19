Why Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Are Going Crazy

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is 30.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $13.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $12.62, the stock is 9.41% and 27.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 45.15% off its SMA200. SBSW registered 152.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.58.

The stock witnessed a 28.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.63%, and is 13.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 69450 employees, a market worth around $7.93B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13000.00 and Fwd P/E is 19.67. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.57% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), with institutional investors hold 19.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 668.40M, and float is at 168.37M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 19.02% of the Float.